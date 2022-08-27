Everything you need to know about the drama between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling is set to be released next month.

The highly anticipated film stars fan-favourite celebs Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as the lead roles.

However, Olivia’s beau Harry wasn’t the first actor lined up for the role, rather it was Shia LaBeouf.

In a recent interview with Variety, Olivia claimed that she “fired” Shia from his role on the upcoming film.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work,” she said. “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

She continued, “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

“A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behaviour,” Olivia continued.

“I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”

“But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported.”

Shia has since contacted Variety to dispute Olivia’s claims that she fired him from Don’t Worry Darling.

According to the outlet, the actor shared screenshots of texts, a video and an email he sent to the director about his issues with her recent comments.

In an email to the outlet, he explained that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time”.

In an email Shia wrote to Olivia following her Variety interview, he reportedly said: “I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

“I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life.”

“This situation with your film and my ‘firing’ will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts,” he wrote. “If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviours, to be able to provide for my family.”

He concluded the email: “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

In a text sent from Olivia to Shia on August 16, 2020, the day prior to his alleged quitting, she reportedly wrote: “Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know this isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honoured you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you.”

The text reportedly continued: “I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”

According to the outlet, Olivia sent a video to the actor two days after his alleged quitting, saying: “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

Seemingly referencing his co-star Florence, she reportedly continued: “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace… and I respect your point of view, I respect hers… but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

The video has since leaked online.

The video has since leaked online.