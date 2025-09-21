Everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors as launch date revealed

The BBC has confirmed the launch date for The Celebrity Traitors, the highly anticipated spin-off of its hit reality series The Traitors.

The series will hit our screens on BBC One on the 8th of October.

The celebrity edition promises all the deception, drama, and nail-biting tension of the original – but with a star-studded cast competing for charity.

Read everything you need to know below:

What Is The Celebrity Traitors?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Following the format of the original series, a group of contestants will be secretly divided into Faithfuls and Traitors.

The Faithful must work together to unmask the Traitors, while the Traitors use lies, manipulation, and strategy to avoid detection.

Every “banishment” and “murder” brings the group closer to the final showdown, where the surviving players could walk away with a prize pot worth £100,000.

Unlike the regular series, however, the winnings will go to charities chosen by the celebrities.

When and Where to Watch

The series will premiere on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The first episode will be an extended 70-minute special, setting the scene for the twists to come.

Episodes will then continue twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 9 pm.

Filming once again takes place at the atmospheric Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a setting that has become synonymous with the franchise’s brooding atmosphere.

The Celebrity Line-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Traitors (@ukthetraitors)

Nineteen well-known faces will enter the castle for this special edition, and the cast is as eclectic as it is exciting.

Among the names confirmed are:

Alan Carr

Charlotte Church

Clare Balding

Stephen Fry

Tom Daley

Paloma Faith

Kate Garraway

Niko Omilana

Ruth Codd

Joe Marler

Celia Imrie

Lucy Beaumont

Mark Bonnar

Nick Mohammed

Joe Wilkinson

Tameka Empson

David Olusoga

Cat Burns