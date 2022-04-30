Everything you need to know about the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

The first part of the exhibition, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on September 18, and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13.

The Met Gala usually takes place on the first Monday in May, but organisers broke with tradition last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ball raises millions for the Costume Institute at the Met through the sale of tickets, which are bought by designers and brands.

Tickets are priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

This year’s co-chairs include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fashion designer Tom Ford and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will also return to host the event alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Arguably the biggest celebrity event of the year, the Met is always attended by A-list names.

About 400 guests are expected to attend the Met Gala this year, but the guest list is kept under lock and key until the night itself.

While we don’t now for sure who’s going, a number of stars are already rumoured to attend to the prestigious event.

According to The New York Times, fans can expect to see the likes of Dakota Johnson, Eileen Gu, and Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet.

Newly married Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are also set to attend, alongside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – who will reportedly make their red carpet debut at the Met.

Fashion fans can watch all the red carpet action through Vogue’s official livestream.

The livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and TV personality La La Anthony.

Coverage from the red carpet is expected to start at 6pm EST, which will be around 11pm in Ireland on Monday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)