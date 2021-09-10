The annual event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, September 13 – after the annual event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fashion’s biggest night of the year is usually held on the first Monday in May, but the Gala was postponed to September earlier this year due to Covid restrictions.

As always, the 2021 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, but this year’s event will be much more intimate.

This year’s theme is ‘American Independence’, to compliment the Costume Institute’s upcoming two-part exhibit.

The first, called ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, is built around a fictional American house – and will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18.

The second exhibition, called ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ is scheduled to open in the American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022.

A second Met Gala will also take place on May 2, 2022, to mark the opening of ‘An Anthology of Fashion’.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

This year’s co-chairs include Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri.

Fashion fans can watch all the red carpet action through Vogue’s official livestream, which will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.

Coverage from the red carpet is expected to start at 5.30pm EST, which will be around 10.30pm in Ireland on Monday night.

Ahead of this year’s red carpet, take a look back at our favourite outfits from the last Met Gala in 2019 here.