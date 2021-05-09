The annual awards show takes place this Tuesday, May 11

Everything you need to know about the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards take place this Tuesday, May 11.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena – with Maya Jama and Clara Amfo hosting the backstage show.

The show will be televised live on ITV and ITV Hub at 8pm, while the backstage show kicks off at 7pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

The annual awards show will be going ahead with an audience of 4,000 people, as part of the UK government’s research programme into live events.

Audience members will not have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they will have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.

Guests will also be asked to take a test after the event for research purposes, and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace.

2,500 tickets will be gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coldplay, Rag’N’Bone Man, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One are all scheduled to perform on the night.

Here’s a reminder of all the nominees at the 2021 BRIT Awards:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

HAIM

Run The Jewels

Foo Fighters

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Jessie Ware