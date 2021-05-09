Everything you need to know about the 2021 BRIT Awards

The 2021 BRIT Awards take place this Tuesday, May 11.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena – with Maya Jama and Clara Amfo hosting the backstage show.
The show will be televised live on ITV and ITV Hub at 8pm, while the backstage show kicks off at 7pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
The annual awards show will be going ahead with an audience of 4,000 people, as part of the UK government’s research programme into live events.
Audience members will not have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they will have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.
Guests will also be asked to take a test after the event for research purposes, and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace.
2,500 tickets will be gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coldplay, Rag’N’Bone Man, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One are all scheduled to perform on the night.
Here’s a reminder of all the nominees at the 2021 BRIT Awards:
Male Solo Artist
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
British Single
- 220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
- Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain
- Dua Lipa – Physical
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
- Regard and Raye – Secrets
- S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Group
- BTS
- Fontaines D.C.
- HAIM
- Run The Jewels
- Foo Fighters
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd
Album of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware