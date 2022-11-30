Everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2022

It’s that time of year again…

The internet’s favourite software Spotify Wrapped has returned.

Users must update the app to access their Wrapped, which will then be available on their home page.

This year, Spotify are giving users the chance to get to know their music personality.

The music platform uses four metrics to analyse their listening habits:

Familiarity (F) vs. Exploration (E) – do you mostly listen to your favourite artists again and again, or do you sample a lot of new artists?

Loyalty (L) vs. Variety (V) – do you listen to the same songs over and over again, or do you sample new tracks?

Timelessness (T) vs. Newness (N) – do you listen to brand new music when it comes out, or do you wander through a vast catalog of all the music ever made?

Commonality (C) vs. Uniqueness (U) – do you listen to mostly popular artists, or do you dig deeper and listen to lesser known artists?

Based on these four metrics, Spotify divides users into one of sixteen genres. Take a look: The Adventurer – a seeker of sound. You generally seek out new artists, sounds and tracks – especially those that have yet to be discovered. (ENVU) The Early Adopter – you’re always seeking out new music. If a song is trending, you’re on it. (ENVC) The Deep Diver – when you love an artist, you dive deep into their back catalogue, taking in everything about them. (FTVU) The Devotee – when you love an artist, you really love them. You know all of the lyrics. (FNLU) The Replayer – you’re a comfort listener. You stick to the songs, artists and sounds that you like. (FTLU) The Connoisseur – you have a music taste that people can get behind. (FTLC) The Maverick – you know who you are as a listener, you don’t float along in the mainstream. (ETLU) The Fan Clubber – you’re the fan all artists dream of. When you love an artist, you love them with your whole heart. (FNVC) The Top Charter – you love a chart-topping song. You’re always keeping up with trending music. (ETLC) The Enthusiast – you’re a super fan. When your favourite artists release new music, you’re the first to know about it. (FNLC) The Time Traveller – you seek out music that’s new to you, regardless of whether it’s new to the rest of the world. (ETVU) The Musicologist – you gravitate towards songs that stand the test of time. You’re an aficionado of music past and present. (ETVC) The Nomad – you love exploring new music and artists, but if you’ve found a song you love – you’re extremely loyal to it. (ENLU) The Voyager – you expand your knowledge of the world through music. (ENLC) The Jukeboxer – you’re loyal to a wide variety of music. (FTVC) The Specialist – you’re selective with the music you listen to, but you have lots of it to go round. (FNVU) Spotify Wrapped also displays your total minutes listened, your top five artists, genres and songs of the year. Another new feature that has been added to the software this year is the generation of an Audio Day. The audio day gives users a picture of how their music taste evolves throughout the day through niche and aesthetic descriptors. It gives you a picture of how you listened during the morning, afternoon and evening.