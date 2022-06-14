Everything you need to know about Love Island’s new bombshells Jay and Remi

Two new bombshells are heading into the Love Island villa – Jay Younger and Remi Lambert.

Their arrival was teased at the end of Monday night’s episode, after Afia Tonkmor lost her place on the show in the first dumping of the series.

So who are the new boys heading into the Love Island villa, and what are they looking for in a potential match? Read on to find out more…

Jay, 28, is an Investment Analyst from Edinburgh.

Speaking ahead of the show, he said: “I think I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun.”

“I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

When asked why he’s currently single, Jay replied: “I’ve just been very indecisive. I think I am just not one to settle down easily.”

The 28-year-old also confessed he’s “very competitive” and “wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them.”

Jay may have a lot in common with Gemma, who is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen, as his grandad played for Liverpool and was the captain of Scotland back in the 1950s.

Remi, 22, is a model who hails from Manchester.

When asked why he signed up for Love Island, he said: “When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.’

Remi also said he’s going to bring a “goofy vibe” to the villa, and will be that “chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

As for why he’s currently single, the model confessed he’s “too picky”.

“She needs to be 10/10 for everything. And I’m 6ft3”. I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft10,” he said.

“I took a girl to Paris once. I only knew her for two weeks and I thought ‘this girl is 10/10, I need to take her to Paris.'”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

