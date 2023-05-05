Everything you need to know about King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace in procession, known as The King’s Procession, at 10.20am.

They are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey at approximately 10.53am – where they will be joined by some 2,300 guests.

The service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will begin at 11am and continue for two hours.

King Charles will officially be crowned the new British monarch at around midday; The Archbishop of Canterbury will place St Edward’s Crown on the 74-year-old’s head, and trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

The newly crowned King and Queen will then return to Buckingham Palace in procession, a 1.3km journey.

The couple will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens at 1.45pm.

Charles and Camilla be joined on the balcony by other members of the Royal Family to watch a flypast at around 2.15pm.

For those who wish to watch the historic occasion from Ireland, RTÉ One will be broadcasting the event from 10am until 2.05pm.

Ray Kennedy will present the coverage, and will be joined by a number of guests.

If you’re looking for even more in-depth coverage of the coronation, BBC One, ITV and Sky will be broadcasting the ceremony from 7am until 3pm.

Check out the confirmed guest list for King Charles’ coronation:

Prince Harry

Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend his father’s coronation.

However, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the US with the couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet.

It is understood that the Duchess of Sussex decided not to attend the coronation as it falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince William, who is heir to the throne, will attend his father’s coronation alongside his wife Kate, The Princess of Wales.

The couple are expected to follow behind Charles and Camilla in the royal procession alongside their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 4.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie It is understood that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the British throne, will attend the coronation on Saturday. Their father Prince Andrew, who is Charles’ brother, has also reportedly been invited to the celebrations but their mother Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the coronation at home as she has not received an invitation. Zara and Mike Tindall Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and niece of King Charles III, is expected to attend the coronation with her husband Mike Tindall. Zara is 20th in the line of succession to the throne. Foreign Royal Family Members Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Dragon King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck will all attend the coronation. Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will represent Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony. Joanna Lumley Last month, Sky News announced that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be attending the coronation service. The actress is reportedly a “close friend” of King Charles, and attended his wedding to Camilla in 2005. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber will attend Saturday’s coronation, after composing King Charles’ Coronation anthem.

It is called Make a Joyful Noise, a Coronation Anthem.

Other composers set to attend the event include Paul Mealor, Sarah Class, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman, and Sir Bryn Terfel will also be in attendance to sing a Welsh language song during the ceremony.