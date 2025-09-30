Everything we learned from the first Irish presidential debate

In the first television discussion of the Irish presidential campaign, candidates faced off, speaking on Gaza, a united Ireland, and the use of the Irish tricolour by anti-immigration activists.

On Monday, Fianna Fáil candidate Catherine Connolly, an independent TD supported by Sinn Féin, former senior Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys, and former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin, made an appearance on Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show.

Presenter Kieran Cuddihy questioned presidential candidates on a variety of subjects, such as immigration, the housing crisis, and the Gaza conflict.

United Ireland

All three candidates said they believe in a united Ireland during the chat, with Heather stating she is a “proud Ulsterwoman,” and “we should strive toward a united Ireland.”

When asked if the flag or national anthem should be changed in the event of a united Ireland, she said: “There’s always going to be compromises but that will be up to the government to work on a cross-border basis.”

“We need to extend the hand of friendship.”

Jim stated he is a republican and praised the Good Friday Agreement, saying his professional life sees him in Northern Ireland “on a regular basis.”

Catherine Connolly said she has met people on both sides and hopes “there is a united Ireland in my term as president.”

“I will certainly use my voice, as I have done, in going up to Northern Ireland and meeting different communities,” she said.

Tricolour Debate

Kieran Cuddihy also questioned the presidential candidates about county and city governments preventing the Irish flag from being used by anti-immigration activists.

Heather added that the tricolour is a “symbol of unity,” while Jim expressed his pride in it.

According to Catherine Connolly, the phrase “Ireland is full,” which is employed by some anti-immigration activists, is “abhorrent.”

Heather said the role of the president is to “speak to everybody and dispel those myths.”

Peace In Gaza

Catherine Connolly expressed concern about the “consequences for humanity” and stated that she “hopes” that peace can be achieved in Palestine.

Jim Gavin claimed that the Israeli government is “committing war crimes every day” and expressed pride in the Republic’s flying of Palestinian flags.

Even if there is a risk to foreign investment in Ireland, Heather Humphreys stated that it is worthwhile to enact legislation that aims to prohibit the importing of goods from occupied regions into Ireland.

Given the prevalence of global problems in the news, it was not surprising that Gaza and Ukraine took centre stage on Monday night.

Future discussions will likely centre on foreign policy, given the discussion of a US-led proposal to halt the Israeli war in Gaza and the debate about EU defence building.