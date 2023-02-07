Everything we know so far about new Love Island bombshell Claudia

Claudia Fogarty will enter the Love Island villa tonight as a bombshell.

The 24-year-old will make a dramatic entrance during the heart rate challenge, as she attempts to turn the boys heads and get their pulses racing.

But who is Claudia? Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about the blonde beauty…

Claudia is the daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, who is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time.

Carl famously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2014, and won the series.

Claudia and her sister Danielle, who is married to Ex On The Beach star Ross Worswick, co-own an online store called Sister Stories.

It sells “high-end and premium brands for women in the heart of the Ribble Valley [Lancashire]”.

Claudia already has 22.2k followers on Instagram, and her account is expected to blow up even more following her Love Island stint.

A source told The UK Sun last week: “Claudia is ready to strut into the villa imminently. She’s classy, beautiful and well educated and is set to have all the boys fighting over her.”

“Her life might be glamorous but family means everything to her and she’d love to meet the man of her dreams and settle down.”

“But she’s promised not to be too raunchy, to save Dad’s blushes,” the insider added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

