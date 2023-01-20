Everything we know about the two new Love Island bombshells Jessie and Aaron

Two new bombshells have entered the Love Island villa – Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters.

The pair are set to enter the villa following the drama between Shaq and Haris and the tense recoupling.

Both Jessie and Aaron appeared on Love Island Australia, but in different series.

Aaron is a 25-year-old model and content creator from Melbourne.

Speaking about what he thinks he’ll bring to the villa, the model said: “Besides being an Aussie, I’m different to most because I have a sense of awareness of who I am and what I’m looking for.”

“When I’m talking to girls it’s not on a surface level, I can dive deeper to try and build a connection.”

Aaron says his return to Love Island was “divine timing” and is hoping for “the perfect opportunity to finally meet someone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Waters (@aaronmwaters)

Jessie is a 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania.

The influencer, who currently lives in Sydney, said of her stint on Love Island UK: “I’m single and have been for quite some time! I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does

get a bit lonely.”

“All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa – so let’s go!”

The 26-year-old describes herself as “a little bit of a wild child” adding, “if there’s something I want to do I will go and do it, no matter how many times I’m told not to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Renée Wynter (@jessiereneewynter)

