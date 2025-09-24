Everything we know about the three Irish presidential election candidates

As Ireland prepares to elect its next President in October 2025, the political landscape is taking shape in what promises to be a significant and symbolic election.

With current President Michael D. Higgins concluding his second and final term, a new face will soon occupy Áras an Uachtaráin.

Here’s everything we know so far about the candidates, the campaign, and the issues shaping the 2025 presidential election.

When Is the Election?

Polling will take place on Friday, 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

The deadline to register to vote in the next presidential election is Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The deadline for special or postal voting arrangements is Monday, 29 September 2025.

The Candidates

Only three candidates have made it onto the final ballot — the smallest number since 1990.

Each brings a distinct background and political approach to the race.

Heather Humphreys (Fine Gael)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Humphreys (@heatherhumphreys_)

Heather Humphreys is a former Minister for Social Protection and has previously held several key cabinet positions, including those related to rural affairs and community development.

Her presidential campaign is centred on the promise of being a “unifying force” for the nation.

She has committed to “bringing the Áras to the people” and has publicly pledged to re-learn Irish in the Gaeltacht if elected, signalling a strong emphasis on cultural inclusion and national pride.

Her strengths lie in her extensive ministerial experience, her national visibility, and the strong organisational backing of Fine Gael.

However, her role in government may also prove to be a double-edged sword.

As a senior figure in a sitting administration, she could face criticism over ongoing national challenges, particularly in areas such as housing and healthcare.

Jim Gavin (Fianna Fáil)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Gavin (@jimgavinforpresident)

Jim Gavin is widely known for his extraordinary success as the former manager of the Dublin senior football team, where he led the side to an unprecedented string of All-Ireland titles.

Beyond sport, he has served in the Irish Air Corps and held a number of public service roles, including chairing citizens’ assemblies.

He positions himself as a centrist, civic-minded candidate who is committed to service, duty, and community engagement.

His campaign seeks to connect with people from all walks of life and to offer a presidency that reflects national unity and inclusion.

Jim’s profile as a respected sports leader and public servant gives him high name recognition and credibility among a broad swathe of the population.

However, his lack of direct political experience may raise concerns among voters about his readiness for the constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities of the presidency.

Catherine Connolly (Independent, supported by Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Connolly (@catherine.connollytd)

Catherine Connolly is a sitting TD for Galway West and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle (Deputy Speaker) of the Dáil.

Known for her principled and progressive approach to politics, she has long been an advocate for social justice, climate action, housing rights, and political accountability.

Running as an independent candidate, Catherine has secured the support of several left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats.

She has also stated her intention to set an example of transparency in public office, even proposing to allocate part of the president’s salary toward the common good if elected.

Her cross-party support on the left gives her a broad base of organisational energy and ideological alignment.

However, her outspoken and activist style, while popular with many voters, may not resonate as strongly with centrists or more conservative sections of the electorate.

How does the Presidential Election work?

The election must take place within 60 days before the current President’s term of office expires.

If the current President resigns, becomes incapacitated, is removed or dies, then an election must be held within the following 60 days.

Voting is by secret ballot and based on proportional representation by the single transferable vote.

Most people will vote in person at their local polling station. Postal voting is available to certain people who may be unable to vote in person.

If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.

This happened in November 2004, when Mary McAleese was inaugurated as President for a second term without an election, as she was the only candidate.