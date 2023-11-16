Everything we know about the sixth and final season of The Crown

Part one of the sixth and final season of The Crown is now available to stream on Netflix.

Fans can binge-watch the first four episodes – each around an hour in length.

The remaining six episodes will join the streaming platform on Thursday, December 14.

According to The UK Sun, the first four episodes will cover 1997 when the late Princess of Wales [Elizabeth Debicki] and Dodi Al-Fayed [Khalid Abdalla] began dating.

The final six episodes will document the years up to 2005 when Prince Charles married his now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It was previously reported that fans are in store for a shock, as the final series is set to begin with Diana’s fatal car crash.

A source previously told the publication: “In previous series the creators have had four episodes cover as much as four years.”

“But this exception shows how the producers consider this to be a critical period for the Royal Family — more than any point in the 50 years the show has covered.”

“Kicking the new series off with the death of the then Princess of Wales will be a bold decision but the creators insist they’ve dealt with it with great sensitivity and won’t show the crash itself.”

Producers of the show came under fire earlier this year when it emerged that they had shot scenes of the lead-up to the crash, footage of a mangled car and Diana’s coffin.

It has also been reported by the publication that the Prince William, who is Diana’s eldest son, will be angered by the series repeating claims that she was pregnant when she died in a fatal car crash back in 1997.

The claims were originally made by Dodi’s father Mohamed Fayed.

In the final season, Mohamed [Salim Daw] will reportedly be heard alleging the fatal crash was the result of a plot to kill Diana to stop her marrying his son Dodi.

“This is likely to enrage the Prince of Wales, who has been upset by many Crown storylines that have featured his mother,” a source said.

“After it emerged her 1996 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was obtained by deception, William asked that it never be seen again.”

“But The Crown chose to ­recreate it against his express wishes.”

“Hearing the claims about his mother’s pregnancy and the plot will feel like salt in the wound, particularly as so many of them have been debunked over the years.”

The series is known for its unspooling of the dramatic events of the royal family decade by decade, and the new series will be no different – spanning from 1997 to 2005.

Stream the first four episodes of The Crown on Netflix now.