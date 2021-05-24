Everything we know about the highly anticipated Friends reunion so far

The highly anticipated Friends reunion airs this Friday, May 27.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a HBO Max special, and will feature many celebrity cameos.

The unscripted hour-long reunion, hosted by James Corden, was filmed at the show’s original studio in Burbank, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and Tom Selleck (who played Richard) will all return for the show, as well as Joey Tribbiani’s hand twin played by Thomas Lennon and Rachel Green’s sister played by Reese Witherspoon.

Other celebrities appearing at the reunion are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Christina Pickles and Malala Yousafzai.

Bad news for Paul Rudd fans; the actor, who played Mike Hannigan in the sitcom, is missing from the cameo list.

The reunion special will air on Sky One for viewers in the UK and Ireland on May 27 at 8pm local time.

Friends: The Reunion will also be available to stream on Now TV.

Check out the latest episode of the Gosscast, where Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk all things Friends ahead of the reunion:

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.