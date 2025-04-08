Everything we know about the GAA Catfish case ahead of High Court hearing

The GAA Catfish case will return to Dublin’s High Court on Wednesday, April 9th after it was adjourned for two weeks on Wednesday, March 26th.

The case was adjourned for two weeks to allow Coláiste Éanna to put in a replying affidavit in the case.

Last month, Niamh Farrell secured a High Court Interlocutory Injunction against the Dublin secondary school, where she has worked since 2019.

During the hearing on March 26th, Ms Farrell’s Senior Counsel, Conor Power, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that the matter could be adjourned for two weeks, which resulted in the case returning to court on April 9th.

According to RTÉ, the school has undertaken not to take any further steps in the disciplinary process, and it will not interfere with the performance of Ms Farrell in her duties and responsibilities as a teacher until the case returns to court.

Made famous by podcast duo The Johnnies, the notorious GAA Catfish scandal was unearthed in a three-part podcast series which revealed how one person was behind a sinister web of fake accounts that catfished multiple men over the course of a few years – including Johnny B himself.

Niamh Farrell, a school teacher who hails from Co. Armagh, has claimed she was falsely identified as the person behind the fake accounts.

In her sworn affidavit, she stated that she has been wrongly accused of being the GAA Catfish, at the centre of several stories shared by Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon and ‘Johnny B’ O’Brien.

Ms Farrell has claimed that she is being unfairly disciplined by her employers and that such procedure has only taken place due to “threats” from parents who have stated they would “protest” outside the school, as well as what she refers to as false social media rumours.

An interim injunction is a request to pause any action until a case is fully heard, ie this pauses any action that may harm the claimant in order to preserve their current position.

In this instance, Ms Farrell asked to pause her disciplinary hearing, which was due to take place in late March.

In pausing the hearing, the judge is allowing for the school to defend themselves in how they have conducted their investigation into Ms Farrell.

If the judge finds that the school did not follow fair and legal procedure, Ms Farrell may win a full injunction, meaning she cannot be fired from the school until a fair investigation takes place.

On average, an injunction like this can cost around €30,000.

If Ms Farrell wins her case, Coláiste Éanna will have to pay all legal fees.

However if Ms Farrell loses her case she will be liable to pay all legal fees for her own legal team and her school’s legal team.

According to her sworn affidavit, Ms Farrell has been falsely accused of being the GAA Catfish. She added that any rumours were “unfounded allegations”.

However, according to reports, Ms Farrell stated that the investigative report seems to state that she confessed to her Principal that she was in fact the woman at the centre of multiple catfishing claims.

Again, Ms Farrell denied this.

Ms Farrell said the “speculation online naming me as the GAA Catfish was, and remains, a source of significant distress to me”.

“It has caused me severe distress and anguish and has affected my physical and mental health and my general wellbeing,” she added.

Ms Farrell’s school will have the opportunity to defend their disciplinary action when the case returns to court on April 9th.

Last month, Ms Farrell’s solicitor said they “will not hesitate” to take legal action against anyone who links her to the fraudster.

In a statement shared with The Irish News, Owen Beattie, of Owen Beattie Solicitors, said his client “absolutely denies these spurious allegations” against her.

The solicitor, who represents Ms. Farrell in the north, said action will be taken against anyone who links her to the notorious catfish.

“Ms Farrell will not hesitate in taking legal action against any individual or organisation attributing any role to her in relation to this matter,” he said.

“We will continue to closely monitor any commentary that seeks to attack the good character of our client.”

Ms Farrell’s mother also spoke with the Sunday World about the case, and described the entire situation as a “total nightmare”.

“I can’t really speak about it at all because its in the hands of the legal team now,” her mother said.

“It’s a lot of pressure, so it is. My heart goes out to her.”

When asked whether she would ask the internet trolls targeting her daughter to leave her alone, she said: “I don’t think it would matter. Enough is enough.”

“It’s just horrendous. It’s a total nightmare for the family and it’s a total nightmare for her.”

“How much more can she take? That’s what I’m worried about. But it’s in the hands of the lawyers. I don’t want to say anything because I’m afraid of saying the wrong thing,” her mother said.

“I just know the impact it’s having on her and the impact it’s having on the family. It’s just not right – so it’s not!”

