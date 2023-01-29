Everything we know about new Love Island bombshell Samie

A hot new bombshell will enter the Love Island villa tonight.

Samie Elishi is a Senior Estate Agent Coordinator from London, who is set to cause a stir in the villa.

When asked why she signed up for the dating show, the 22-year-old said: “All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!”

Samie said she will bring “honesty” to the villa, explaining: “I’m a really honest person and I have no filter. I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!”

“I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!” she added.

What will the other Islanders make of the new bombshell? Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.