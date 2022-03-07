Everything we know about Netflix’s brand new dating show The Ultimatum

During the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, host Nick Lachey teased a brand new reality show coming to Netflix soon.

He said: “On Love Is Blind, you both know [that] you want to get married before ever seeing each other.”

“But in Netflix’s new dating series, The Ultimatum, six couples have come to a point in their own relationships where one person is ready to be married and the other, well, isn’t.”

Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey added: “In this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, these couples will put their relationships to the ultimate test with the hopes that they’ll walk away ended to the person that they are truly meant to be with.”

She then explained that each participant is compatible with “multiple partners” and must select a new person to date, and live with, for the duration of the three-week experience in a “trial marriage.”

By the finale, they each must decide whether they want to marry their original partner or break up for good.

The official synopsis for the 10-part series, which is from the creators of Love Is Blind, reads: “How do you know you’ve found the one?”

“This new social experiment follows six different couples on the verge of marriage. One of the partners of each couple has issued an ultimatum, forcing them to either get married or move on.”

“Over the course of eight weeks, each will choose new potential partners for an unforgettable experience in hopes of gaining clarity on the future of their relationships.”

The Ultimatum comes to Netflix on April 6th.

Check out the official trailer below: