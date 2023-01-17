Everything we know about Love Island’s two new bombshells Zara and David

We’re only two episodes into Love Island, and viewers have already been introduced to THREE new bombshells.

The winter series of the popular dating show kicked off on Monday night, and the episode ended with bombshell Tom arriving.

During tonight’s episode, the footballer got to know all the girls before he eventually decided to couple up with Olivia – leaving her partner Will single.

But at the end of the episode, the show revealed that two more bombshells are heading into the villa to spice things up.

First up is Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, a model and property developer who hails from London.

When asked why she decided to sign up for Love Island, the 25-year-old said: “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.”

Zara said she will bring “sass, vibes and good energy” to the villa, and said: “I’m a massive hype girl, I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the Villa.”

“I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”

The 25-year-old also confessed she has “very high standards” and doesn’t like “players” and “guys that aren’t into their fitness and health”.

Fans may also recognise Zara from music videos, as she’s worked some major artists.

“I’ve always loved being on stage and performing, I did musical theatre and performing arts at university,” she said.

“I’m fully trained in ballet, tap and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model. I’ve since gone onto do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tione Wayne and more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARÁ DENIZ 🤍 (@itszaradeniz)

Bombshell David Salako is also heading into the villa.

The 24-year-old is a Money Adviser, who hails from Essex.

Speaking about going on Love Island, he said: “It’s exciting as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with.”

“Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes. I think I’m alright looking as well…”

When asked why he’s single, he confessed: “I’m very picky – I haven’t met the right one yet. The person you’re going to meet is never going to be perfect, but I’ve got my standards, yeah.”

David said his friends and family would describes him as a “joker” who’s “very ambitious and just a good person to be around.”

The 24-year-old, whose celebrity crush is Megan Fox, also revealed he gets the ‘ick’ when “girls sing-along all messy to songs like ‘Wonderwall’ in the bar.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

