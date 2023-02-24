Everything we know about Love Island’s new bombshell Rosie

Rosie Seabrook is heading into the Love Island villa as a new bombshell.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Buckinghamshire, works as an Industry Placement Advisor.

When asked what kind of Islander she’ll be, Rosie said: “I’m a girls’ girl but I also love male attention. I’d like to think I’m quite relatable so I really hope people see that side of me.”

“I’ve got a very flirty personality, I flirt with people when I don’t even mean to. I’m confident and witty which always makes for good conversation when I’m speaking with a guy,” she continued.

Rosie said she’s going into the villa “very open-minded”, before she confessed: “Personality is the main thing for me; they need to be funny. I can’t be with someone that doesn’t make me laugh.”

When asked who she wants to couple up with, the brunette admitted: “There’s a few. Casey, he’s got the personality and looks that I always go for. I’m unsure if he’s got the height but I can let that slide because he’s got everything else.”

“I also like Tom, he’s very good looking and tall. I feel like there is more to him, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. Kai is also very attractive, so I want to get to know him.”

Rosie revealed she isn’t afraid of stepping on toes, and said: “It’s not usually in my nature but it’s something I’m going to need to do, so I will go about it in the nicest way possible.”

“If I like a boy I’m not going to let someone else get in the way.”

Rosie will enter the Love Island villa alongside Keanan during Friday’s episode, which airs on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

