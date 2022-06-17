Everything we know about Love Island’s fiery new bombshell Danica Taylor

Another new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa – Danica Taylor.

Iain Stirling teased her arrival at the start of Friday night’s episode, and the 21-year-old has revealed she’s not afraid to step on any toes.

Danica hails from Leicester, and works as a professional dancer.

When asked why she signed up for the show, Danica said: “I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.”

“I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.”

“I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.

When asked what makes her a good girlfriend, she said: “I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities. If you say let’s go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it.”

“If I am with you, I am with you, I want to do everything with you. Silly things, nice things like going on holiday and for expensive meals. I will love you and I’ll keep you very entertained.”

Danica also confessed: “My mum always says I am a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks I am right, which is very true. My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments and I am a good friend.”

“I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years. For a 21-year-old, I’ve got a slight maturity about me which is quite good when giving advice to people.

When asked if she’s competitive, the 21-year-old said: “I don’t really see competition, I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.”

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.

As for what gives her the “ick”, she said: “I don’t like unhygienic people. Arrogance gives me the ick but I am not really an icky person, I either like you or I don’t. If I like you, I just accept you for who you are.”

