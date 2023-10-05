Everything we know about Love Island Games

Love Island Games, a brand new spin-off series, will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series will bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya Jama, who presents the UK version of Love Island, has been announced as the host of the new programme.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Hi everyone! I have some very, very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first ever Love Island Games! It is going to be amazing!”

“Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia, plus some more are gonna be over there. So who do you want to come back and snatch the crown? I’m off… I will see you on Peacock… Love Island Games!”

Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, has also been confirmed as the show’s social host.

The 32-year-old impressed fans as the social host of Love Island USA over the summer, and is back to bring viewers all the behind-the-scenes action.

In an interesting turn of events, the Irish beauty is set to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend while filming the show.

On Wednesday night, the lineup for Love Island Games was finally confirmed, and it includes Maura’s former flame Curtis Pritchard.

The 32-year-old split from the professional dancer in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as Curtis was accused of “cheating” on Maura – which he later denied.

It’s safe to say fans are very excited about the prospect of Maura and Curtis coming face-to-face, as she will be required to interview him behind-the-scenes.

Other former UK Islanders confirmed for Love Island Games include Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, and Toby Aromolaran.

Check out the full line-up below:

Aurelia Lamprecht Season 4, Germany Cely Vazquez Season 2, USA Courtney Boerner Season 4, USA Deb Chubb Season 4, USA Georgia Steel Season 4, UK Imani Wheeler Season 5, USA Jessica Losurdo Season 4, AUS Justine Ndiba Winner – Season 2, USA Kyra Green Season 1, USA Liberty Poole Season 7, UK Lisa Celander Season 3, Sweden Megan Barton-Hanson Season 4, UK Tina Provis Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Zeta Morrison Winner – Season 4, USA Callum Hole Season 4, AUS Carrington Rodriguez Season 2, USA Curtis Pritchard Season 5, UK Eyal Booker Season 4, UK Jack Fowler Season 4, UK Johnny Middlebrooks Season 2, USA Mike Boateng Season 6, UK Mitch Hibberd Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Ray Gantt Season 1, USA Scott van-der Sluis Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA Steph Blackos Season 2, FR Toby Aromolaran Season 7, UK

Love Island Games is separate to the All Stars series that’s in the works by Love Island UK producers.

According to MailOnline, bosses are considering replacing the winter series of Love Island with an All Stars series in 2024.

A source revealed: “The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren’t interested in watching the show twice a year.”

“It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.”

“In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by.”

Just like the winter series, Love Island All Stars will be filmed in South Africa, and producers are already recruiting former Islanders who are currently single.