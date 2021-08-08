Everything we know about Love Island bombshell Priya – who has her eye on Teddy

Everything we know about Love Island bombshell Priya – who has her...

Priya Gopaldas is one of the two bombshells entering the Love Island villa tonight.

The 23-year-old is a medical student from London – who’s goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Speaking ahead of her arrival on the show, Priya said: “There aren’t enough women in that area of surgery. I feel like I’d like to go head first into that area and be a representative for women who think orthopedic surgery is male dominated.”

“More women need to be exposed to it and realise they can do it.”

Priya worked on the frontline during the pandemic, and admitting the “exhausting” shifts made it difficult for her to date.

She said: “The NHS has been really tough in the ICU with the long hours, but I find it so rewarding and it’s made me really resilient. Being [on Love Island] is good for me because it’s something absolutely different to my job.”

The 23-year-old, who says her family and friends would describe her as “overconfident”, hopes to bring “intelligence, witty humour, medical chat and a little bit of weirdness” to the show.

Priya described herself as “very competitive”, adding: “I’ve been around lots of girls before that I’ve been in direct competition with so I’m used to that. I’m ready for the Love Island Villa in terms of competition.”

Priya admitted her celebrity crush is Boris Johnson, saying: “I have a soft spot for him. It’s the confidence but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy.”

“He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blonde hair, that does it for me!”

As for who she has her eye on in the villa? Priya said: “I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on.”

“Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!”

