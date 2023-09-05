Everything we know about Love Island: All Stars

It’s official… an All Stars series of Love Island is coming to our TV screens.

ITV confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday morning, writing: “The rumours are true! 💛. #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon…”

The show will return to South Africa early next year – but this time some familiar faces will return to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up for the iconic series. Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel, who appeared on the 2018 series, have already been linked to the line-up. Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.” “It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!” The upcoming All Stars series is separate to Love Island Games, which will air on Peacock on November 1.