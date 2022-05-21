Everything we know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will tie the knot in front of their closest friends and family in Italy this weekend.

While the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, the pair will exchange vows for the second time at Castello Brown in Portofino.

According to MailOnline, the wedding will take place on Sunday on the secluded terrace of the medieval castle.

Staff have been sworn to secrecy about the wedding, but insiders have claimed the castle has been sealed off since last Wednesday – after the couple hired it for a week.

Security cameras have also been erected around the venue to keep unwanted visitors away.

It’s understood Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – will be involved in the wedding, after they were excluded from the couple’s engagement last year.

However, TMZ has reported that the father of her kids, Scott Disick, has not received an invitation to the ceremony.

The POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall will also be there for the big day, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, will also be in attendance, alongside his Blink-182 bandmates.

The couple are believed to be staying on the 213ft superyacht called Regina D’Italia, which is moored just offshore from Portofino.

On Friday, Kourtney and Travis were joined by their bridal party for a pre-wedding dinner at a local restaurant.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan caused a stir in the area, as fans stopped them for selfies as they made their way to and from Ristorante Puny near the harbour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.