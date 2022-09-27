Everything we know about Khloe Kardashian’s rumoured beau Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone is making headlines as Khloe Kardashian’s rumoured new beau.

The Italian actor, who is best known for playing playing Massimo Torricelli in Netflix’s erotic romantic drama 365 Days, was spotted cosying up to the reality star at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The pair sat next to each other for the show, and later shared a photo together on social media.

In light of their rumoured romance, we’ve rounded up everything we know about 31-year-old heartthrob Michele:

Michele was born in the coastal city of Reggio Calabria, Italy on October 3, 1990.

The 31-year-old has three older sisters, making him the youngest of four.

His mother Angela was a seamstress, meanwhile his father Natale, worked as a construction worker but sadly passed away in 2003, when his only son was just 12-years-old.

The Italian decided to become an actor at age 11, after watching one of the Harry Potter films, and went on to study professional acting at the Teatro Fraschini di Pavia in the city of Pavia in the Lombardy region of Italy.

Michele is best known for his role as Massimo Torricelli in the Netflix’s 365 trilogy, with the first movie having been released on the streaming platform in 2020.

However, his acting career began in 2011 when he played the role of Riccardo in a three-episode web series titled Second Chance, which was cancelled after just one season.

The heartthrob appeared in Italian girl band Makay’s 2012 music video for their song in viaggio, which translates to “en route”.

In 2016, Michele placed second in the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, titled Ballando con le Stelle.

The actor played the lead role of Luigi in Bar Giuseppe back in 2019, before his career was launched internationally with the Netflix release of 365 Days on June 7, 2020.

He signed a three-year contract with the production company, and went on to film The Next 365 Days and 365 Days This Day, which were both released on the streaming platform in 2022.

Michele is also a professional guitarist and singer, learning to play the guitar at the age of 25 through YouTube videos.

He released an album titled Dark Room, of which several songs feature in the 365 soundtrack, including one of his most famous songs Feel It, which has amassed over 67 million views on YouTube.

In August 2020, Michele launched a women’s beachwear clothing brand called AurumRoma, which he owns, but it is run by the Spazio Arcó company.

The actor makes his own designs in collaboration with fashion designer Chiara Pollano.

The Italian married Lebanese stylist Rouba Saadeh in a civil ceremony back in 2014.

However, the couple parted ways in 2018.