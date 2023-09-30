Everything we know about Coleen Rooney’s upcoming Wagatha Christie docuseries

Coleen Rooney’s upcoming Wagatha Christie docuseries is set to grace our TV screens very soon – detailing her court battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

The drama between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy’s wives kicked off in October 2019.

At the time, Coleen posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and saw Coleen emerge victorious.

Although the iconic phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ was coined to describe Coleen, Rebekah trademarked it earlier this year.

Disney+, which created a tell-all docuseries about the situation from Coleen’s perspective, was therefore unable to use ‘Wagatha Christie’ in the title.

However, the streaming platform side-stepped the problem, titling the docuseries Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

A TV insider told The UK Sun of the discrepany: “Disney lawyers are comfortable with the new title even though it is obviously close to the phrase which Rebekah owns the right to, and would have almost certainly prevented them from using.”

“If she still feels it’s too close to ‘Wagatha Christie’ then she would have to contend with the streaming giant’s legal team who are among the most formidable in the world of entertainment.”

“Which will be a relief to Coleen who faced the prospect of not being able to make a nod to the very phrase which her investigative skills gave birth to.”

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will air on Disney+ on October 18.

The highly-publicised Wagatha Christie trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Mrs Justice Steyn, who oversaw the week-long case in May, delivered her written ruling in July 2022.

In her ruling, the judge agreed with Coleen’s defence, and said it was “likely” that Rebekah’s then-agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun newspaper.

Rebekah strongly denied Coleen’s claims in court, but on the final day of the trial, she accepted that her former agent Caroline, who had access to her Instagram account, may have been behind the leaks.