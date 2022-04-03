Everything we know about Bravo’s new reality series The Real Housewives of Dubai

Bravo have announced The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere on June 1.

The reality show will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

The series promises to deliver even more “over-the-top opulence”, along with all the drama and unexpected twists the Housewives are known for.

There are some new Housewives from out-of-town, and they're ready to take Dubai by storm! ✨ The #RHODubai ladies bring the heat starting June 1st! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ROxNSHy3A2 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 1, 2022

According to Bravo, the show “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe billionaires’ playground”.

“When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai,” the network teased.

The cast will include Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

Nina Ali is a lifestyle content creator who was born in Lebanon and raised in Texas.

She moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf, with whom she is raising three children.

Bravo says of Nina: “Though she is supportive of her husband’s lucrative business endeavors, they must decide if the penthouses and personal drivers are worth the many sacrifices.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LipstickMommy (@nina.ali)

Chanel Ayan is dubbed “Dubai’s first Black supermodel.”

She is “a glamorous socialite known for her elegance and enviable style,” in addition to being “a fashion and beauty expert,” according to Bravo.

She is balancing motherhood while running a talent agency and launching her makeup and skincare business, and when “confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N (@chanelayan)

Caroline Brooks was born in Boston to Honduran parents, and is currently well-known in the world of Dubai real estate by the nickname “Caroline DXB.”

“Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections – including her ex-husband’s – to cement her and her son’s future,” Bravo says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Brooks (@carolinedxb)

Dr. Sara Al Madani was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, and started her first business at 15 years old.

She’s twice-divorced and still looking for love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Sara Al Madani (@sara_almadani_)

Lesa Milan is originally from Jamaica and a former Miss Jamaica winner, and she is currently a fashion designer and mother of three.

She is “fiercely loyal” and always puts her family first.

She is “proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe,” but worries that she won’t be able to balance the success of her brand and the demands of her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIS4ERS | Dubai Makeup Artist (@sis4ers)

Caroline Stanbury is best known for her role on the former Bravo series “Ladies of London.”

A former stylist and current mother-of-three, Caroline found happiness in Dubai after her divorce, and found love with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo.

But Sergio is much younger than Caroline, which offers its own set of challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)