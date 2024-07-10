Everything we know about Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial as it kicks off in New Mexico

The trial of Alec Baldwin over his role in the fatal shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has begun.

The trial comes nearly three years after Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of the film Rust in October 2021, and could see the actor face up to 18 months in prison.

Ms Hutchins was tragically killed after a prop gun Alec was holding went off while rehearsing a scene.

The shooting was the first time in modern cinema that a member of production was killed by live rounds being loaded into a gun.

As the trial kicks off in New Mexico, here’s everything you need to know about the case:

The 66-year-old actor was indicted in January by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter charges, which he will now stand trial for.

The indictment lists two counts of involuntary manslaughter: first, that Baldwin handled the prop gun negligently, and second, that he caused the tragic accident “with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.”

Baldwin can only be convicted of one of the counts.

Two major themes will dominate the trial: the chaotic atmosphere of the movie set and the details of the Italian-made classic revolver that Alec pointed at Halyna.

The prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Alec was negligent in handling the gun.

If a jury unanimously convicts him, he could get 18 months in prison.

The actor’s team scored a significant victory the day before the trial started when a judge ruled that his role as a co-producer of the film was irrelevant, only his status as the lead actor.

The defence will try to show that it is not an actor’s job to ensure real rounds are not in a gun.

The actor’s team will also argue that severe damage done to the revolver during an FBI test amounted to the destruction of evidence and left the defence no chance to examine it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

In March, the film’s chief weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, after she accidentally loaded the gun in question with live rounds.

In the sentencing, New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said: “I find that what you did constitutes a serious violent offence, it was committed in a physically violent manner.”

“A fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts were reasonably likely to result in serious harm.”

“You were the armourer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon.”

“But for you, Ms Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother.”

Hannah’s lawyer requested probation but it was denied as the full 18 months were given.

The prosecutor referenced phone calls she made in jail where she continuously put the blame on Alec Baldwin and others, as well as calling the jurors “idiots” and said the judges were “paid off.”

The weapons handler became emotional during the hearing and took to the stand before her sentencing.

She said: “I beg you, please don’t give me more time. I am saddened by the way the media sensationalised our traumatic tragedy and portrayed me as a complete monster, which has actually been the total opposite of what has been in my heart.”

“When I took on Rust, I was young and I was naive, but I took my job as seriously as I knew how to, despite not having proper time, resources and staffing. When things got tough, I just did my best to handle it.”

“…The jury has found me in part at fault for this god awful tragedy, but that doesn’t make me a monster, that makes me human.”

Alec’s trial is projected to last nine days; however, once the jurors get the case, they can deliberate as long as needed.