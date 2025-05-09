Everything Molly-Mae Hague says about Tommy Fury in part two of her documentary series

Part two of Molly-Mae Hague’s documentary Behind It All has landed on Prime Video, in which she finally reveals the current status of her relationship with Tommy Fury.

The influencer dramatically called off their engagement last summer after five years together, but the pair have since reunited.

In the second part of her docu-series, the 25-year-old gets candid about the strain rekindling with Tommy has put on her relationship with her sister Zoe, 28, who fears it will all end in tears.

Zoe expresses concern over whether the couple have truly resolved their past issues—particularly Tommy’s history of excessive drinking, which both have previously acknowledged as a major source of conflict.

At the start of the third episode, Molly makes a subtle jab about Tommy’s drinking while watching an old clip of them on holiday.

In the video, she jokingly predicts he’ll be drinking Courvoisier and lemonade, adding sarcastically, “That sounds about right!”

Despite the issues between them in the past, Molly insists they’re in a really good place in the new episodes of her docu-series.

During a FaceTime call while Molly was on a work trip in Switzerland, she asks if he wants to see the view of the mountains she is looking at, but he sweetly replies: “No I quite like the view I’m looking at, I’d like to see that view for eternity.”

Molly tells viewers: “How we are right now is why I’ve held on to the idea of us because I know just how amazing we can be. We’re doing really well at the minute and the version of who he is, is one of the best I’ve seen.

“Maybe if this goes on, the days turn into weeks and weeks into months and before you know it we’ve had years of being this consistent, amazing couple.’

At the end of the call, the pair are overheard discussing an upcoming getaway together.

Back in the UK, reality sets in when Molly discusses the strain with her sister Zoe, who questions if the problems between them have really been fixed.

Molly explains to their father that Zoe’s constant questioning and strong opinions have driven a wedge between them.

“I don’t blame her for caring,” Molly says, “But there’s caring and then there’s caring too much.”

Molly admits they’re not officially back together, but Tommy has been staying over, and they’re in a “much better place.”

“Right now things are really good. But I don’t want the negativity and I’ve never experienced it from you or mum. I couldn’t have asked for better,” she says.

“But with Zoe I avoid spending time with her because sometimes she is just so grumpy. She’s wasting her breath basically. I don’t want mind and hers relationship to be effected.”

In an attempt to reconnect, Zoe surprises Molly with a day out—but instead of therapy, it’s an Irish dance class, a nostalgic throwback to their childhood.

Molly admits: “I think there is some clearing of the air to do. We’ve not been speaking probably as much as we should have and being honest with each other about our feelings. We do love each other to bits but we know how to fight.’

“For a good few weeks there has been a real tension between us and I’d not really felt that with her before. It did feel like I’d lost my right arm a bit. I just felt like I couldn’t speak to her anymore.

Later, over dinner, Zoe acknowledges that Molly seems happier lately, but still expresses concern.

Zoe tells her she “hated” seeing her sad all of the time, to which Molly says: “Yeah but I feel like it’s not necessarily the result that you wanted.

Zoe then says: “The only result I wanted was for you to be treated right. I was there through the upset calls in the middle of the night because you weren’t hearing from him when he was out. He’s proven me wrong so far. But I do think at some point that is going to happen again…”

Zoe challenges her on if they have addressed the problems between them, and Molly says: “Yeah obviously he knows it’s the drink. He’s not drunk now for four months.”

Zoe then replies: “Has the drink gone away forever?”

When Molly admits she doesn’t think it has gone away forever, Zoe tells her she thinks their issues could arise again in the future.

In a confessional, Molly candidly admits she does believe alcohol may be an issue for them again.

“But I think the break-up showed Tommy that I am serious. He’s really different these days. I think he’s changing as a person,” she says.

“I love Tommy and our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave and that’s not something that everyone wants to do. But I’m willing to do it because I want my family.”

The series ends with Molly jetting off to Dubai with Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

While cameras didn’t follow them on their holiday, Molly describes it as “perfect,” saying, “All the noise switched off—it was just us in our bubble. Bambi had the best time and keeps asking to go back.”

Looking to the future, Molly shares: “Things are looking better, I’m going to start spending more time at Tommy’s house. I always say, let’s see what the future holds. I don’t think it’ll be a plain sailing future, that’s just me being honest.

“The dream is still the same, hopefully one day we’ll all be happy in that house together and have more children and have a really nice happy life together.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted for us. I don’t want to get too excited but I’m getting glimmers of what I always wanted, which is my family. I know we’ve got something completely worth saving.”

As the episode ends, viewers are treated to photos from their trip—including the first public snap of the couple since their reunion.

Molly and Tommy’s reunion was first revealed in January, after the pair were filmed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

Two months later, the pair jetted to Dubai with their daughter Bambi, confirming they were giving their relationship another chance.

According to reports, the pair are now discussing moving back in together.

A source recently told The Mirror: “Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again – he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.”

“This wasn’t just a sunshine getaway it felt like a turning point. They’ve both acknowledged how tough the past few months have been, but now they’re focused on moving forward, not looking back.

“Tommy’s been really reflective since they got back. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to ‘waste time apart’ anymore.

“He’s taking real steps to show he’s committed, not just to Molly, but to their family unit. Behind the scenes, it’s obvious they’re trying to fix this and move forward.”

Molly and Tommy first met on Love Island back in 2019.

Three years later, the couple fell pregnant and welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023, before getting engaged in Ibiza just a few months later.

However, Molly shocked fans last August when she announced their sudden split, with many accusing the pro boxer of cheating.

However, the pair have since confirmed they split over his drinking habits.