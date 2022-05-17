Everyone’s talking about Cara Delevingne’s ‘obsession’ with Megan Thee Stallion

The internet is abuzz talking about Cara Delevingne’s apparent obsession with Megan Thee Stallion.

Footage of the pair at the Billboard Music Awards has gone viral, as fans have noticed the model’s lingering presence around the rapper at the star-studded event.

Photos and video clips from the night show Cara peeking her head out from behind a corner, as Megan posed for photos in her custom Mugler outfit on the red carpet.

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

why is cara delevingne always present in megan’s photos like a new york city rat https://t.co/Zn8Ptj02Vu — eva 🪐 (@xdayas) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne bothering megan thee stallion is so funny to me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hAabChzuy7 — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne needs to leave megan alone and i’m so serious pic.twitter.com/ig5x9BfMJm — 𝒉 IS HAVING A HAYBILLIE BREAKDOWN (@decodethemonstr) May 16, 2022

cara in the back…? yea megan needs to file a restraining order pic.twitter.com/CXkZFU7wSH — al (@Iifepath) May 16, 2022

Later in the night, the 29-year-old made another unexpected appearance as she popped up between Megan and Doja Cat in the audience.

Cara was also by Megan’s side when she nabbed the award for Top Rap Female Artist, and fans were bothered by the model’s enthusiastic reaction to her winning.

I KNOW Meg sent a message to her pr saying never to seat her by Cara Delevingne again. https://t.co/mGn2opGtrS — JohnJae Basura (@Dafferdoodlez) May 16, 2022

Cara reminds me of that annoying drunk uncle you try to stay away from during the family get togethers https://t.co/ipxQByyOkA — 🌿 (@lavendrhoneyy) May 17, 2022

why every time i see cara delevingne her tongue out and she in megan’s face 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/JdKdflV1Lv — mak #bringbackashtray (@ruespillbottle) May 16, 2022

While many fans are confused by Cara being attached to Megan’s hip, some have questioned whether the supermodel was there as the rap artist’s plus one.

The pair are known to be pals, are were recently spotted dancing together at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month.

Cara Delevingne dancing with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s #MetGala after-party. pic.twitter.com/OY7fwcLzTa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2022