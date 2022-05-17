Ad
Everyone’s talking about Cara Delevingne’s ‘obsession’ with Megan Thee Stallion

Kendra Becker | Editor
The internet is abuzz talking about Cara Delevingne’s apparent obsession with Megan Thee Stallion.

Footage of the pair at the Billboard Music Awards has gone viral, as fans have noticed the model’s lingering presence around the rapper at the star-studded event.

Photos and video clips from the night show Cara peeking her head out from behind a corner, as Megan posed for photos in her custom Mugler outfit on the red carpet.

Later in the night, the 29-year-old made another unexpected appearance as she popped up between Megan and Doja Cat in the audience.

Cara was also by Megan’s side when she nabbed the award for Top Rap Female Artist, and fans were bothered by the model’s enthusiastic reaction to her winning.

While many fans are confused by Cara being attached to Megan’s hip, some have questioned whether the supermodel was there as the rap artist’s plus one.

The pair are known to be pals, are were recently spotted dancing together at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month.

