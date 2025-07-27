Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing as Meet the Parents returns to Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: TONI, CACH.
Sunday night’s episode was emotional for more than one Islander, as Harry, Shakira and Helena all shed some tears.

However, emotions are about to be even higher, as the last minute of the show teased the return of the iconic Meet the Parents episode.

The episode on Love Island is a highly anticipated event where the families and close friends of the remaining islanders visit the villa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

In tonight’s episode, we were introduced to four new bombshells, aka some of the Islanders’ families.

One person stood out in particular as she shouted: “Where’s Toni?!!!”

Toni’s mum, Leslie, has been vocal about her opinions on the series, with her not approving of Toni and Harrison’s relationship but being a big fan of Cach.

@unfilteredupdat3s Her mama got her back all the way #fyp #loveisland #loveislandtoni #toniandharrison ♬ Vogue Bask Rework – officialbask

See how fans reacted to the teaser below:

 

