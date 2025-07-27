Everyone is saying the same thing as Meet the Parents returns to Love Island

Sunday night’s episode was emotional for more than one Islander, as Harry, Shakira and Helena all shed some tears.

However, emotions are about to be even higher, as the last minute of the show teased the return of the iconic Meet the Parents episode.

The episode on Love Island is a highly anticipated event where the families and close friends of the remaining islanders visit the villa.

In tonight’s episode, we were introduced to four new bombshells, aka some of the Islanders’ families.

One person stood out in particular as she shouted: “Where’s Toni?!!!”

Toni’s mum, Leslie, has been vocal about her opinions on the series, with her not approving of Toni and Harrison’s relationship but being a big fan of Cach.

See how fans reacted to the teaser below:

yall toni’s mom about to take cache for herself she loves that boy downnnn 😭😭😭😭#loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/e7xsJwxvSU — urmom (@4lifeslay) July 27, 2025

Toni’s mum is so cute I can’t wait for family day #LoveIslandUK #Loveisland — Joy✨ (@Joy007_x) July 27, 2025

Toni’s mums going to be hilarious tomorrow can’t wait #loveislandUK — Kelly (@LucretiaBailey) July 27, 2025

This will be the greatest family day ever omg 🤣🤣🤣 Idc this is a top tier season #LoveIslandUK #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/em6QzRVeRW — a041825 (@a041825_) July 27, 2025

wdym I’m gonna see toni’s mum in my screen tomorrow she is such a diva #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/s1Wa919W63 — sabs* (@yuqinichas) July 27, 2025

