Everyone’s saying the same thing about Harry meeting Helena’s parents on Love Island

Everyone is saying the same thing about Harry coming face-to-face with Helena’s parents on Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island.

After entering the villa and greeting him with “hello villain”, Helena’s mum Jasmine and dad Phil went on to claim Harry “wears his d**k on his sleeve.”

The 30-year-old was coupled up with Helena from the start of the show, to go exclusive last week, but has now decided to get back with Shakira.

Wanting to know the real story, Helena’s dad asked her: “Is it the real deal? What’s been going on?”

“From my end, it was so genuine and real,” she replied.

Jasmine then told her, “Helena, you’re a winner”, to which she replied: “He’s not the prize.”

Harry then proceeded to walk over to the family unit, and Phil said: “Ah, the man himself.”

He told the parents: “I just wanted to come and say to you both in person – I apologise for a lot of my behaviour towards your daughter.”

“It is what it is mate,” Phil replied before his wife added: “Helena is a strong one and I know my Hel’s more than anyone else.”

Helena herself then chimed in: “Dad said you wear your d**k on your sleeve!”

After Phil made a remark that Harry looked a lot younger than his age, Helena said: “Why are you complimenting him? This guy broke my heart!”

Viewers wasted no time taking to social media to share their thoughts on Harry meeting the parents, with one person writing on X: “Helena’s dad is a proper legend hahaha.”

Another added, “Aww Helena’s dad is a comedian aha.”

A third penned, “Helena’s mum and dad are away with the fairies.”

“Don’t think Helena’s parents have watched one single ep.”

