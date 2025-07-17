Everyone’s saying the same thing about Harry and Emma ‘rekindling’ on Love Island

Everyone is saying the same thing about Harry and Emma “rekindling” on Thursday night’s episode of Love Island.

The pair, who previously went out for a few years before going on the show, went for a chat, and Harry asked her: “Would you have gone to the Hideaway with me last night?”

Laughing, Emma replied: “You’re getting bored and you’re looking to stir the pot.”

They commented on the little time left they have in the villa, and Emma hinted at a reunion between the pair, saying: “I think people would love to see…”

“Play ball,” Emma encouraged him, before sharing her disapproval of Harry’s relationship with Helena.

She continued: “I don’t think people see you and her as the real deal… no one really sees you as end game or that you’re going to work on the outside…”

“Everyone thinks you’ve taken the path of least resistance because perhaps you don’t feel like you can step up to the ones you really want.”

To which Harry responded, “I can’t compare anyone to you, of course I love you, I’m going to always have love for you. We’ve known each other for a very long time.”

He then questioned, “Did we really come on Love Island to get back together?”

The conversation was left off with Harry confirming that he’ll always “love” her and care about her, and Emma wasted no time in pulling Helena for a chat to catch her up.

As the two girls spoke by the fire pit, Emma expressed her feelings on her and Harry not being “endgame”, and Helena was not impressed.

Speaking with Harry afterwards to express her frustrations, Helena went on to call Emma a “fish cake” while grilling her significant other about his feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

Viewers wasted no time taking to social media to share their thoughts on the “triangle”, with one person writing on X: “This might be Top 3 love island seasons ever because wdym Emma and Harry might get back together🤣.”

Another added, “Emma and Harry defo ‘broke up’ just to go on love island.”

A third penned, “Harry you still love her? Why are you in love island??”

“Harry and Emma rekindling together again and potentially winning would be the biggest comeback in love island history,” wrote another fan.

Harry and Emma rekindling together again and potentially winning would be the biggest comeback in love island history #LoveIslandUK — Amits Adoubi (@AdoubiAmits) July 17, 2025

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).