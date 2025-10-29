Everyone is saying the same thing as the celebrities finally catch a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors.

At the beginning of the episode, viewers saw Lucy, Kate and Nick face “murder,” with Lucy ultimately falling victim to the Traitors.

Following the brutal “murder”, the group competed for the cash prize as well as a shield.

As each duo grabbed a shield, they nominated their partner, with Joe being saved by the end of the challenge.

Ahead of the roundtable, Jonathan’s name made the rounds, as Celia propositioned Alan to vote for his fellow Traitor.

On the other hand, Jonathan appeared to attempt to throw both fellow Traitors, Cat and Alan, under the bus by mentioning both their names to the group.

In the end, Jonathan was voted the most, and gave an incredible exit speech, where he told the group: “I have been faithful to the end….to the Traitors.”

Fans and contestants alike were in stitches at the exit and delighted to see the first Traitor banished.

See what everyone is saying below:

cat throwing jonathan under the bus. this is television. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/LHbLiuj0ls — erica (@ericawilsonx) October 29, 2025

Hehehehe okay Jonathan you tickled me there #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/8UExm46MnE — erin 🎭 (@eriniona_) October 29, 2025

Ruth Codd to all the faithfuls who didn’t believe her from the get go about Jonathan #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Glm9keFRh7 — Taylor Ritchie (@taylorjjritchie) October 29, 2025

NGL during Jonathan’s speech, I started to wonder if the producers had pulled a fast one on us. #CelebrityTraitors — Ella (@Damerella) October 29, 2025

Jonathan had everyone gagged at his reveal. Pure cinema #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/gcL5X3efSI — Alex (@alexr_241) October 29, 2025