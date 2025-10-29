Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing as the celebrities FINALLY catch a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors UK | BBC
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Everyone is saying the same thing as the celebrities finally catch a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors.

At the beginning of the episode, viewers saw Lucy, Kate and Nick face “murder,” with Lucy ultimately falling victim to the Traitors.

Following the brutal “murder”, the group competed for the cash prize as well as a shield.

Traitors Claudia Winkleman

As each duo grabbed a shield, they nominated their partner, with Joe being saved by the end of the challenge.

Ahead of the roundtable, Jonathan’s name made the rounds, as Celia propositioned Alan to vote for his fellow Traitor.

On the other hand, Jonathan appeared to attempt to throw both fellow Traitors, Cat and Alan, under the bus by mentioning both their names to the group.

In the end, Jonathan was voted the most, and gave an incredible exit speech, where he told the group: “I have been faithful to the end….to the Traitors.”

Jonathan Ross on The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Fans and contestants alike were in stitches at the exit and delighted to see the first Traitor banished.

See what everyone is saying below:

