Everyone is saying the same thing as Taylor Swift makes HUGE announcement on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift has sent fans wild after she made a huge announcement on Good Morning America.

Taking to social media, after the news was shared on the morning television show, the singer announced that she will be releasing a six-part docuseries titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.

Sharing a trailer that captured sweet moments between her and now-fiancé Travis Kelce, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal, she wrote: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it.”

She continued: “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus,” she concluded.

Fans went crazy on social media after the announcement, with one writing: “We are so lucky to be swifties!! A brand new album, music video, docuseries, andddd new Eras Tour movie with TTPD all in 1 year?! Feeling extra grateful on this #SwiftDay”

Another wrote: “THANK YOU TAYLOR SWIFT” we all say in unison” as a third penned: “Taylor Swift is the epitome of the gift that keeps on giving.”

Good Morning America announced on October 12 that Taylor Swift would be sharing an exclusive update during its October 13 broadcast.

The teaser, which quickly drew tens of thousands of engagements, comes on the two-year anniversary of her Eras Tour concert film’s premiere and amid her ongoing “showgirl” era promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

Despite the desire for a tour from fans, many did not believe this was the announcement, after the star recently admitted she was “tired” after the lengthy Era’s tour.

When host Greg James asked if she’s got an “itch” to tour again, she immediately shut down the idea, while appearing on BBC Radio 1.

“No. I am going to be really honest with you,” she said. “I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again.”

After travelling since March 2023, she concluded her historic Eras Tour in December 2024. The $2 billion-grossing 149-show run took place all over the world, from Singapore and Warsaw to Mexico City and the United States.

Fans had been buzzing with theories, suggesting possibilities such as an Eras Tour documentary or a streaming release for her latest film, given the singer’s history of unveiling major news on the ABC program.