Everyone is saying the same thing as Sabrina Carpenter fuels romance rumours with THIS Hollywood actor

Fans have begged Sabrina Carpenter to date Hollywood actor Joe Keery after the pair shared a cute “cuffing moment” on stage.

During her Austin City Limits 2025 set, Sabrina chose to “arrest” the Stranger Things actor during her fun segment, which originated during the Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2024.

Those “arrested” by the superstar include Millie Bobby Brown, Margaret Qualley, Emma Bunton, Clairo and Ayo Edebiri.

During her performance of Juno, Sabrina appeared to change the lyrics, shouting out the actor, to “I hear you knocking Joe.”

Further fuelling romance rumours, the pair began following each other on Instagram after the concert, with the singer including a photo of the actor with the fuzzy handcuffs in a post from the concert.

Sharing a collection of snaps from the performance, she wrote: “ACL weekend 1💛💛💛 @aclfestival Crowd of my dreams. Shania of my dreams. Djo of my dreams.”

“what a perfect night. thank you all so much for coming out and singing loudlyyy just how i like it.”

Fans went wild for the pairing, with many quickly begging them to date, sharing clips from the viral moment online.

See what they had to say below:

me pretending idk about joe keery and sabrina carpenter actually being a thing so it comes faster pic.twitter.com/AES0K6o85O — debbie downer (@camilxpovedx) October 5, 2025

joe keery and sabrina carpenter rockstar boyfriend popstar girlfriend pic.twitter.com/zTFLcr8lXS — FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@musicmovies7) October 5, 2025

feeling embarrassingly parasocial about the potential of sabrina and joe as an item https://t.co/8T8gtitySQ — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) October 5, 2025

maybe i’m crazy and delusional but joe keery and sabrina carpenter would really work… and then the buzz that would come from future projects from the relationship alone.? also they’re both good looking. and talented. and similar sense of humour like try me & bed chem etc idk!/hj pic.twitter.com/X9h7oUAc5T — ray⋆｡⁷♚ (@rayshonest) October 5, 2025

an ideal relationship should look like this pic.twitter.com/l7vHntPP9T — soph. (@DJOEtimeKEERY) October 5, 2025

sabrina carpenter and joe keery pic.twitter.com/mCozYWfsQ4 — showgirl ❤️‍🔥 (@ohhhhhherewegoo) October 5, 2025