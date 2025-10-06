Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing as Sabrina Carpenter fuels romance rumours with THIS Hollywood actor

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery | photo by @caitytakesphotos
Fans have begged Sabrina Carpenter to date Hollywood actor Joe Keery after the pair shared a cute “cuffing moment” on stage.

During her Austin City Limits 2025 set, Sabrina chose to “arrest” the Stranger Things actor during her fun segment, which originated during the Short n’ Sweet Tour in 2024.

Those “arrested” by the superstar include Millie Bobby Brown, Margaret Qualley, Emma Bunton, Clairo and Ayo Edebiri.

@sabrinacarpenter_fans1 Sabrina arrests Joe Keery #sabrinacarpenter #mansbestfriend #austin #shortnsweet #shortnsweettour ♬ sonido original – Sabrina Carpenter Fans

During her performance of Juno, Sabrina appeared to change the lyrics, shouting out the actor, to “I hear you knocking Joe.”

Further fuelling romance rumours, the pair began following each other on Instagram after the concert, with the singer including a photo of the actor with the fuzzy handcuffs in a post from the concert.

Sharing a collection of snaps from the performance, she wrote: “ACL weekend 1💛💛💛 @aclfestival Crowd of my dreams. Shania of my dreams. Djo of my dreams.”

“what a perfect night. thank you all so much for coming out and singing loudlyyy just how i like it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Fans went wild for the pairing, with many quickly begging them to date, sharing clips from the viral moment online.

See what they had to say below:

