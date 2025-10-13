Everyone is saying the same thing as Kylie Jenner revives her ‘most iconic era’

Kylie Jenner shocked the internet on Sunday after she revealed she was reviving her iconic era of “King Kylie” with a brand new collection.

In a full-circle moment for the beauty mogul, the 28-year-old announced on Instagram the return of her most requested collection to date, the King Kylie Collection.

In the unveiling, which received millions of likes, Kylie was seen wearing a glittering crown and shining from head to toe in silver body paint.

“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!!” Kylie wrote in her caption.

“I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022. I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for.”

“You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here… 10 years later! Without your support,” she gushed.

The King Kylie Collection pays homage to her classic past looks with a nostalgic blend of metallic lipsticks, dramatic glosses, bold liners, and an eyeshadow palette that features the unmistakable teal shimmer that fans have been dying for since 2022.

Fans went wild on social media, with many writing: “KING KYLIE IS BACK”

See how they reacted below:

KING KYLIE IS BACK

it feels like 2016 all over again pic.twitter.com/epalk4QsTc — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) October 12, 2025

Kylie jenner bringing back THE king Kylie healed something in me — Areej (@writtenbyareej) October 12, 2025

kylie jenner bringing king kylie back ten years later was not on my 2025 bingo card but I’m ready to give her my money 😂🥲 — belinda ✨ (@itsbelindak) October 12, 2025

KING KYLIE jenner is coming back pic.twitter.com/IqiTtrvhiP — Eduardo Barros (@edubarr0s) October 12, 2025

i feel so old seeing people ask why kylie jenner is called king kylie 😭😭😭 like that was an ERA and you just had to be there — juli ❤️‍🔥 (@juliiibrooo) October 12, 2025

kylie jenner reviving the king kylie era is so iconic — Jewels (@julianarose_3) October 12, 2025