Everyone is saying the same thing after Harry made THAT comment on Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep41 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: HARRY.
In Friday night’s episode, the fallout of The Grafties continued, as the Islanders were shocked by some crazy revelations when more clips of past conversations were shown.

However, Harry’s clips in particular caused quite a stir among the group, with past comments coming to light.

After watching the clips, Conor sought some answers from Harry in the Den, as he questioned his intentions.

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep41 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: HARRY.

As the pair spoke, Conor questioned: “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?”

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warned.

To which Harry dropped a bombshell, stating that he thinks his connection with Helena is more friendly: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s more friendly. I feel with Shakira, it was way more natural, more relationship-focused, and emotional.”

“I feel I was way more into her [Shakira],” Harry continued.

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep41 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: HARRY.

Fans were absolutely shocked by his comment, given that he had just made things exclusive days earlier with Helena.

See how more fans reacted below:

 

