Everyone is saying the same thing after Harry made THAT comment on Love Island

In Friday night’s episode, the fallout of The Grafties continued, as the Islanders were shocked by some crazy revelations when more clips of past conversations were shown.

However, Harry’s clips in particular caused quite a stir among the group, with past comments coming to light.

After watching the clips, Conor sought some answers from Harry in the Den, as he questioned his intentions.

As the pair spoke, Conor questioned: “You know by flirting with her [Shakira] what you’re doing, you’re prodding her, what is that for?”

“Just think about what you want… You’ll end up with nobody,” he warned.

To which Harry dropped a bombshell, stating that he thinks his connection with Helena is more friendly: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s more friendly. I feel with Shakira, it was way more natural, more relationship-focused, and emotional.”

“I feel I was way more into her [Shakira],” Harry continued.

Fans were absolutely shocked by his comment, given that he had just made things exclusive days earlier with Helena.

See how more fans reacted below:

Harry feels like it’s just friendly with Helena???? WHY DID HE MAKE IT EXCLUSIVE??? WHY ARE MEN LIKE THIS?!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Dzl8YDYH2B — lottie (@l0ttiehall) July 25, 2025

harry saying him and helena is more of a friendly vibe after being together for 5 weeks and making it exclusive is actually so audacious that it’s funny to be fair. like imagine being that shameless #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ai5xyvuz03 — lauren (@laurenlawless_) July 25, 2025

HARRY IS NOW SAYING ITS FRIENDLY VIBES WITH HELENA!! After he kept saying he wants to off pant #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JdfdJEcGTR — 4ever a tired babe✨ (@its_minnie3) July 25, 2025

Harry saying he feels more of a friendship vibe after going exclusive with Helena is crazy😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — your boyfriend’s best friend (@Nasibu12fkcn3) July 25, 2025

more FRIENDLY??? harry good GAWD #LoveIslandUK — jo 🌙 | 🖤 (@wundavision) July 25, 2025

