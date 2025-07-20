Everyone is saying the same thing about Yas and Jamie on Love Island

Sunday night saw the return of the chaotic kissing challenge, which always leaves a bad taste in some Islanders’ mouths.

As Toni was rated the highest, and Meg rated the lowest as she respectfully pecked each Islander aside from her partner Dejon, one Islander in particular had everyone talking.

Jamie, who has been coupled up with Yas since Casa Amor, appeared to cause some trouble in the challenge, as he got a little too handsy for Yas’s liking.

After the challenge, Yas expressed her disappointment in her partner, telling the girls that she expected tests but not to have her partner “grab everyone else’s ass cheeks.”

However, the pair quickly made up as Yas calmly explained her view of the situation, with people praising the couple for their “healthy and mature” conversation.

See below what viewers were saying about the pair:

It was so refreshing to see Yasmin & Jamie have conversation in such a healthy and mature manner #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland — Hi ☺️ (@Godsfavest_) July 20, 2025

The way Jamie apologised and didn’t even talk back or anything #loveisland pic.twitter.com/fggByPmaNx — ND ☆ (@Needsandwrongs) July 20, 2025

Glad to see Jamie LISTENING and ACKNOWLEDGING Yasmin’s feelings. See what a little bit of healthy communication can lead to #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK — Aries Groove 🪩💋 (@RobynDeBlanc) July 20, 2025

you see how jamie validated her feelings instead of tryna tussle her✅ thats sexy #loveisland — misandry FC 🍉 (@rude_rez) July 20, 2025

