Everyone is saying the same thing about Toy Show star Saoibh Lonergan

The Late Late Toy Show made its highly anticipated return to our screens on Friday night.

The theme of this year’s show was The Wizard Of Oz, which carried the message “There’s no place like home” – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Host Ryan Tubridy chatted to some incredible children on the show, but one stood out in particular: Saoibh Lonergan.

The Late Late Toy Show viewers took to Twitter to shower Saoibh with praise for her enthusiasm and natural charisma.

One user wrote: “Give Saoibh the Late Late and be done with it. WHAT a legend!,” while a second said: “I want to see Saoibh host her own chat show she’d be brilliant at it.”

A third tweeted: “That brace is the only thing containing all of Saoibh’s power. We are not ready for the full thing.”

A fourth chimed in: “This kid…. What an amazing spirit she has despite her difficult journey… well done Saoibh.”

Saoibh wowed Toy Show viewers when she opened up about her recent surgeries and the friendships she made in hospital.

The Waterford native also performed a self-written song for the audience, titled Raining Rainbows.

Much to her surprise, Ryan invited two of her friends – Jack and Ellie-Mai – to catch up with her on set.

The three pals were gifted a trip to Disneyland Paris with Aer Lingus.