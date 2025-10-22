Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about tonight’s episode of Celebrity Traitors

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Fans have been left in hysterics at tonight’s episode of Celebrity Traitors.

Last week’s episode was left on a huge cliffhanger as the Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns were seen discussing their fourth target.

At the end of Thursday’s show, Jonathan, Alan, and Cat sealed the fate of a celebrity, aiming for singer Charlotte Church, historian David Olusoga, or Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

As the episode opened, it was revealed that Charlotte Church had been chosen, as she failed to show up for breakfast.

Throughout the show, the group participated in more challenges to secure money for their chosen charities.

Many names were thrown around the group as to who the Traitors were, with Jonathan Ross’ name coming up multiple times.

However, when it came to the roundtable, the Traitors flew under the radar once again, with the decision coming down to David and Mark.

Fans were left in stitches at the confusion of the Faithfuls and called for the Traitors to just “take the money already.”

See what they are saying below:

