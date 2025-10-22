Everyone is saying the same thing about tonight’s episode of Celebrity Traitors

Fans have been left in hysterics at tonight’s episode of Celebrity Traitors.

Last week’s episode was left on a huge cliffhanger as the Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns were seen discussing their fourth target.

At the end of Thursday’s show, Jonathan, Alan, and Cat sealed the fate of a celebrity, aiming for singer Charlotte Church, historian David Olusoga, or Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

As the episode opened, it was revealed that Charlotte Church had been chosen, as she failed to show up for breakfast.

Throughout the show, the group participated in more challenges to secure money for their chosen charities.

Many names were thrown around the group as to who the Traitors were, with Jonathan Ross’ name coming up multiple times.

However, when it came to the roundtable, the Traitors flew under the radar once again, with the decision coming down to David and Mark.

Fans were left in stitches at the confusion of the Faithfuls and called for the Traitors to just “take the money already.”

See what they are saying below:

Celebrity Traitors. My lord. Like watching everyone have their brain washed of any previous round table arguments. The lack of any critical thinking is so frustrating. Great tv mind. — Paul Johnson (@north_andsouth) October 22, 2025

nah celebrity traitors has me CACKLING give the traitors the money now — 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘧 👸🏻✨ (@borntobebeth) October 22, 2025

celebrity traitors are so confused all the time its hysterical — may 🍉 (@maywhispers_) October 22, 2025

celebrity traitors is literally just “right i think it’s johnathan. so i think david should leave” — jenny ᵕ̈ (@moametals) October 22, 2025

The Celebrity Faithfuls are shit at this. The Traitors are even having to play a good game! — Define Normal (@nodaybuttoday81) October 22, 2025

Celebrity traitors might be the most frustrating thing I’ve ever watched none of them have got a f*king clue what day it is 🐑 — Nataliejane (@xnataliehullx) October 22, 2025