Everyone is saying the same thing about Toby Aromolaran after the recoupling on Love Island: All Stars

Everyone has said the same thing about Toby Aromolaran after the recoupling on tonight’s episode of Love Island: All-Stars

The boys got to choose the girl that they would like to couple up with in this recoupling as the girls chose last time.

However, the new bombshells Casey O’Gorman and Joanna Chimonides got to pick their new couple first.

In a highly dramatic end to an already intense episode, Toby Aromolaran chose to couple up with his ex-fling Georgia Steel.

Viewers of the show were not expecting this as Toby has been happily getting to know Arabella Chi and even admitted to “doing bits” with her during the week.

Georgia S has also been coupled up with Callum Jones for the past week and the pair seemed very settled in their relationship.

The trio have previously been involved in a love triangle and in an episode last week things blew up between Toby and Callum.

At the time that Georgia was happily exploring a connection with Callum, she confronted Toby about a conversation he had with him.

Georgia S asked Toby: “You said I could have had her on the outside so what’s the point?”

Toby replied: “It was never like that.”

Georgia S said: “Callum told me it was like that.”

As tensions arose, Toby headed in Callum’s direction and said: “I don’t get it. We chat in the dressing room and you said to Georgia I could have had you on the outside…I didn’t say that though.”

There is no doubt more explosive arguments are to come after Toby’s shocking decision to couple up with Georgia.

Fans of the show have taken to X to share their thoughts on his confusing antics.

One user wrote: “Toby keeping it on brand by going back to the girl he pied off #LoveIslandAllStar #Loveisland”

Toby keeping it on brand by going back to the girl he pied off #LoveIslandAllStar #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/ilwIdrkJpb — El (@EliffTee) February 1, 2024

Other viewers expressed their concern for Arabella as they say how “used” she must feel.

One fan commented: “Arabella has actually just been used bc wtf- I actually feel so bad for her #Loveisland”

A third wrote: “TOBY YOURE DEAD WRONG FOR THIS WHAT THE HELL #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars”

Arabella has actually just been used bc wtf- I actually feel so bad for her #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/5kRuhJll8R — T 🧋 (@glossylipsonly) February 1, 2024