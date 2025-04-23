Everyone is saying the same thing about this new photo of Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a new photograph of Prince Louis to mark his seventh birthday.

In the snap, which was shared on their joint Instagram account, the young prince is pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth.

The photo was captioned: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

The photo was taken at their home in Norfolk earlier this month by photographer Josh Shinner.

Kensington Palace also shared a sweet video of Louis taken on the same day, showing him messing around their back garden.

They captioned the post: “📽️🎞️ Seven today!”

In the comment section, royal fans couldn’t get over how grown up Louis looks.

Fans also pointed out the similarities between Louis and his parents.

One fan branded him a “mini William”, however others argued that he’s “Catherine’s double” and the “princesses twin”.

Another simply added: “Happy birthday to the most iconic of the family 🎂🎉.”

Louis is the third and youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and has become well known for his cheeky antics over the years.

From pulling faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to yawning at the coronation of his grandfather King Charles, he has gone viral plenty of times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)