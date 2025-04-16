Everyone is saying the same thing about these photos of Barry Keoghan and his rarely seen brother

Barry Keoghan has shared sweet new photos with his rarely seen younger brother Eric on social media.

The Irish actor posted the snaps on X, after he deactivated his Instagram account earlier this year as he struggled to cope with the online abuse he received following his split from Sabrina Carpenter.

In the snaps, Barry and Eric appeared to be walking on the beach.

He simply captioned the post with a heart, and tears of joy emoji.

Fans couldn’t get over the similarities between Barry and Eric, and commented on how much they look alike underneath his post.

The Dublin native has been open about their difficult upbringing, as he and Eric were moved around 13 foster homes as young children.

Their mother Debbie died from a heroin overdose when the actor was just 12, leaving them with no parents.

During a previous interview, Barry explained: “It was me and my brother together and we went through some homes and the families were lovely.”

“The hardest part for me was having to move on to a different family because as a youngster you’re just trying to grab onto security.”

Speaking on the This Life Of Mine podcast with James Corden, the 32-year-old explained how his experience has affected him as an adult.

“I had a lot of problems with trust, never trusted love, never trusted that someone wanted to know me, or, let’s say, be a friend, for instance,” he said.

It looks like Barry is enjoying some downtime with his brother before filming his next big project, playing Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles biopics.