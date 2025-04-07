Everyone is saying the same thing about The White Lotus finale after controversial season

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season three, episode 8 of The White Lotus.

The third season of The White Lotus, which has been riddled with controversy, has finally come to an end with an explosive final episode.

After much anticipation and a flurry of fan theories, the season 3 finale of The White Lotus finally revealed which guests met a fatal end during their stay at the luxury resort.

The season kicked off with an ominous bang, as gunshots rang out during a meditation session led by Belinda’s (Natasha Rothwell) son, Zion (Nicholas Duvernay).

In a moment of panic, Zion dove into the water and prayed for his mother’s safety. The episode then rewound a week to the guests’ arrivals.

In the finale, Rick (Walton Goggins) leaves Frank (Sam Rockwell) after a wild night and returns to the resort, where he reunites with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) on the beach.

“Well, I didn’t kill anyone,” he tells her. “I said what I had to say and got the monkey off my back.”

Later at dinner, Chelsea tells Rick he’s finally “free” and explains the concept of amor fati—embracing one’s fate, no matter what.

She says they’re connected, so whatever happens to him, happens to her. Rick then surprises her with a declaration: “The plan is to be together forever.”

Meanwhile, Jim (Scott Glenn)—the man Rick had assaulted in Bangkok and accused of killing his father—returns to the resort with his wife, Sritala (Lek Patravadi).

At breakfast, Jim confronts Rick and demands he leave. He mocks Rick’s past and his family, even taunting him with a concealed gun.

Chelsea tries to calm Rick, urging him not to do “something stupid.”

Rick says he’s heading to see his meditation guide, Amrita (Shalini Peiris), but when he finds her, she tells him to wait while she begins a session with Zion.

Watching from a distance, Rick sees Jim and Sritala taking photos with Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and notices Jim’s bodyguards step away.

Seizing the moment, he approaches Jim, warning Chelsea to leave. He pulls a gun and shoots Jim. As Sritala clutches Jim’s body, she reveals the shocking truth: “He’s your father. He told me.”

Jim’s guards return fire. The hotel’s security guard, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), rushes to intervene. Rick manages to kill one of the guards, but Chelsea is hit in the chest.

As Rick carries her, Gaitok receives the order from Sritala to kill him—and does, shooting Rick from behind.

Earlier in the episode, viewers were also misled to believe another character might’ve died.

Lochlan (Sam Nivola) drinks a protein shake spiked with poisonous seeds by Timothy (Jason Isaacs). After a surreal vision sequence, Timothy breaks down in tears over his seemingly lifeless body.

But in the final moments, it’s revealed that Lochlan survived, as he wakes up back at the Ratliffs, alive and well.

Although The White Lotus is known for killing off fan-favourite characters, such as Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, viewers are not happy about the death of Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea.

Taking to X, fans expressed their fury as she was “the only likeable character in the show”.

One viewer tweeted: “So freaking unnecessary to kill Chelsea! She became one of my favourite characters along with Laurie & Belinda! Good season but the finale was entertaining but frustrating.”

Another called out the show’s creator Mike White by writing: “CHELSEA MY SWEET ANGEL! ! ! ! F*** YOU MIKE WHITE! ! ! ! ! HOW DARE YOU?!!”

Chelsea dead. Rick dead. Rick killed his father. The ratliff family still alive. Belinda doing pornchai like how tanya did her. The trio back together and yet somehow Greg is still alive-#WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus

#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/X4pZtRx7pI — CXVIII (@1llicitBuck) April 7, 2025

rick and chelsea deserved a much better ending MIKE WHITE YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/8pKePITJFo — l̶i̶m̶a̶ ̶☆ harris dickinson’s pr manager (@favdickinson) April 7, 2025

CHELSEA THE WORLD DIDNT DESERVE YOU. IM SO SORRY. 😭😭😭😭 #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/MbnEX0D5G1 — hugo (@hugoleosa) April 7, 2025

The third season of The White Lotus was overshadowed by controversy this year, due to the show’s shocking incest storyline between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s characters.

Patrick played the role of Saxon Ratcliff, while Sam Nivola portrayed his brother Lochlan in the show.

Following the brothers’ drunken kiss in episode five, it was revealed that Lochlan had engaged Saxon in a sexual act on the same night out.

Many people have hit out at the series, claiming the incest storyline was “disturbing” and “twisted.”

A professor at the University of Birmingham, Doctor Sophie King-Hill told Metro of the storyline: “Storylines that show it as abusive are a different conversation, but storylines that normalise it are dangerous and damaging.”

She believes that the media’s normalisation of an already understudied, underreported, and undertreated kind of abuse is the last thing it needs, especially considering that family members account for about 34% of child sexual abuse perpetrators.

Their actions in the series fall within the range of sibling sexual behaviour (SSB), a term used by psychologists and researchers to describe abusive or non-abusive incestual relationships between siblings.

Dr. King-Hill said that the SSB can have disastrous effects in real life, even if the relationships between the Ratliffs might appear to be just another morbidly humorous plot point in a series that leans towards the macabre.

Despite the backlash, the show’s creator Mike White defended the storyline.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mike said: “There’s some kind of pleasure in getting a bigger audience on board with these erotic moments.”

“And the incest thing, it’s really more about someone who is trying to connect with his brother and his sister through the things they value.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Mike also told the outlet: “I don’t want to write identity coming-of-age stories. I’m not interested in someone coming out.”

“I like something that feels kind of naughty, which is the opposite of that. I also want to make the wider audience complicit in those stories so that they’re suddenly going down this wormhole with me,” he explained.

Mike’s statement came after Sam Nivola spoke out about fans being shocked at the storyline.

Fans started to suspect signs of incest after Lochlan watched his brother standing naked in the bathroom, and Saxon also asked a lot of questions about his brother’s sex life.

Additionally, the brothers shared a drunken kiss at a Full Moon Party with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Speaking with Variety, Sam admitted that he felt this narrative between the two brothers was “weird.”

“It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird,” said the 21-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

He added: “Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f****d up.”

Sam also opened up about filming the sex scene with Charlotte, and said: “We didn’t really know her at all. But I guess she knew that creator Mike White wouldn’t cast someone inappropriate to play a creepy role.”

Set in Thailand, season three of The White Lotus followed a group of vacationers at a luxury international hotel, as well as the lives of the hotel’s employees.

The show, created by Mike White, was originally meant to be a six-part limited series, however due to the triumphant success of season one it was renewed for two more seasons – with a fourth season currently in development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)