Everyone is saying the same thing about THAT SHOCK recoupling on Love Island

Tuesday night’s episode shocked viewers and Islanders alike, as Toni chose to recouple with Harrison, despite calling things off earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, Toni sternly told her former flame Harrison, “It’s me or nothing and it seems you have chosen nothing.”

Following the tense conversation, Toni informed Lauren that she could “have Harrison,” as she stated she had decided to remove herself from the conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

However, the peace for Lauren was short-lived, as Harrison instructed Harry to grab Toni as the pair headed for a secret chat on the terrace.

Confused as ever, Toni was left to decide whether to give former flame Harrison a third chance or stick with Casa boy Cach.

In a recoupling speech that shocked viewers and Islanders alike, Toni declared: “After a very unexpected conversation on the terrace, I’ve gotten the clarity and answers I’ve been looking for.”

“Hopefully things will look up from here on out, I would like to apologise on behalf of both of us for the two people that we’ve hurt in the process of coming to this conclusion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Fellow Islanders, specifically their respective partners Lauren and Cach, were left shocked as Toni and Harrison recoupled, and viewers praised Cach for his composure in the situation.

See what viewers had to say:

Can’t believe Cach is standing there by himself after being nothing but respectful and understanding to Toni & she still did him dirty #loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/jhjHy4S3x0 — Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) July 15, 2025

the only person i feel bad for in this is cach. he was so respectful despite being pushed aside, and last minute he gets rejected. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gB3ShWLxHL — َ (@eunwooleighanne) July 15, 2025

I feel so bad for cach he didn’t deserve that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kQaR3xJd8n — daisy 💞 (@daisyreenie) July 15, 2025

Cach is gonna be a busy man when he comes out of this villa. A gent. Husband material. #loveisland — Rosalie (@rosiemcposy_) July 15, 2025

Cach is a good guy, he’s been so patient and understanding! I hope someone comes in for him! . . . Lowkey ship him and Billykiss! #LoveIsland — Amyyy (@ImCalledAmyyy) July 15, 2025

my heart honestly just broke watching cach stand up there on his own, the most genuine guy in there and that’s how he gets treated #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/YiWJz9kEdo — ♡ tasha ♡ (@tashadempster_) July 15, 2025

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).