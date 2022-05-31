Everyone is saying the same thing about the new season of Stranger Things

Volume 1 of Stranger Things season four joined Netflix on Friday, May 27.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.”

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.”

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down,” the synopsis adds.

The new season saw the return of Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) also starred in the new season, alongside some new cast members.

Irish actress Amybeth McNulty, who is best known for her leading role in Netflix drama series Anne with an E, is among the new cast members.

The Donegal native plays Vickie, who is described as “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes”.

Other new additions to the show include Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri) and Myles Truitt (Patrick).

Completing the cast are Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Viewers have taken to Twitter to react the new season, and many are branding the latest episodes “scary”.

One fan tweeted: “i know the first three seasons of stranger things weren’t scary at all but look at what they did for season 4 bro. i almost teared up in SHOCK. the ending of the first episode? a fucking scene from a horror movie. DAMN.”

Another wrote: “stranger things season four is so scary for no reason i’ve literally called my mom like three times for comfort.”

Check out more reactions below:

fuck me the new stranger things series is SCARY I’m gonna have nightmares hahahahah — Soph (@sophdoeslife) May 30, 2022

why is stranger things so scary this season — Eva ☻ (@liketobeva) May 30, 2022

i know the first three seasons of stranger things weren't scary at all but look at what they did for season 4 bro. i almost teared up in SHOCK. the ending of the first episode? a fucking scene from a horror movie. DAMN — ray. looking at enzo respectfully. (@sookihh) May 27, 2022

WAS STRANGER THINGS ALWAYS THIS SCARY — jules loves harry 🧸 (@littlefreaakrry) May 30, 2022

Why is stranger things 4 so fucking scary? I'm a little but scared to sleep at my big age — ✨ Starfish⁷ ✨ is Missing Park Jimin (@ChimChim0108) May 27, 2022

i’m sorry there’s no reason that stranger things episode 1 had to be that scary — christina (@almvnza) May 27, 2022

stranger things is scary as fuck watching it high is a terrible idea — tyler funke (@TylerFunke) May 28, 2022

one thing about #StrangerThings is they know how to do tension because I swear I have 4 heart attacks every episode.

it is 2 AM, I cant be doing this. — octavia’s house SAW WALLOWS (@littleblackvia) May 28, 2022

stranger things season four is so scary for no reason i’ve literally called my mom like three times for comfort — tamia (@tamiamoncerrath) May 28, 2022

stranger things has always been a little scary but babes this is horror — the g*rl with the trashcan tattoo (@avb_54) May 27, 2022

i will not be sleeping after seeing the ending of episode 1 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/kiUkhzsZes — eIi ᱬ saw dsmom x2 (@romanoffslvr) May 27, 2022

this season of stranger things a lil too scary for me — vir🐐 (@laanniii_) May 29, 2022

Yo why is stranger things season 4 like actually really scary pic.twitter.com/Gvd2RuxaKi — Hayden BACKLUND (@Hayden_Backlund) May 27, 2022

Volume Two of Stranger Things season four will join Netflix on July 1.