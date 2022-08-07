Everyone is saying the same thing about the Love Island reunion

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Love Island 2022 reunion.

The highly anticipated 90-minute special was recorded in London on Thursday evening, and it aired on Sunday night.

The show was hosted by Laura Whitmore, and it promised to be filled with drama.

However, viewers were left disappointed by the lack of drama, with many branding the show “boring”.

One tweeted: “This reunion could’ve been the best piece of reality tv all year but instead they made it boring makes no sense such a missed opportunity.”

Another wrote: “This reunion is boring, I was expecting a party, watching them all get back together & some drama … not more interviews with the final 4.”

Check out more reactions below:

Love Island need to worry less about ofcom complaints and more about providing quality TV tbh why bother with a reunion if it’s just going to be boring questions no one cares about #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/yYG7S4gW4V — Cerí-Laoí (@cerilaoi) August 7, 2022

This reunion has been so boring so far… where is the fight or at least some drama #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Z91VYIT8Ak — 0005 (@Unknown90509800) August 7, 2022

#loveisland #loveislandreunion this reunion is so boring and unseasoned like they’re just showing clips we’ve seen before like SHOW US SOME DRAMAAA pic.twitter.com/zQMqzxPAPX — hannah (@hannahkielyy) August 7, 2022

this reunion is so awkward and boring #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QAguNgPgOl — storm ⚡ (@isssaburnr) August 7, 2022

No reunion show should be this boring #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qe56r7tbuP — koko (@trecytulsh) August 7, 2022

This reunion is boring, I was expecting a party, watching them all get back together & some drama … not more interviews with the final 4😂 #LoveIsland — em✨ (@emmily_mayy) August 7, 2022

the love island reunion is so boring i wanted to see drama not whatever this is #LoveIsland — maya | grieving the wilds (@shelvis_stan) August 7, 2022