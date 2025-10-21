Everyone is saying the same thing about the final presidential debate

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys went head-to-head once more this evening at the RTÉ Prime Time studio in Donnybrook.

At this stage in the race, polls suggest Catherine Connolly has a commanding lead on Heather Humphreys.

However, polls have proven incorrect in the past, meaning tonight’s debate could be key to how the contest unfolds.

Only two candidates have made it onto the final ballot — the smallest number since 1990.

Each brings a distinct background and political approach to the race.

As the final presidential debate was broadcast, viewers had a lot of things to say about the debate.

See what they were saying below:

Listening to the same answers to the same questions for the last two weeks #rtept pic.twitter.com/VlLOH64fgp — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) October 21, 2025

Who wants a president that says EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH EH all day long #rtept pic.twitter.com/f1durQ3XaK — Jim O Brien Tech 👨‍💻techbuzzireland.com (@techbuzzinfo) October 21, 2025

the debate was the friends we made a long the way. #rtept — evie (@GLITTERANDFANGS) October 21, 2025

Eh Eh Eh Eh x 100000000 times ! #rtept — R V (@_DoctorRV_) October 21, 2025

God help us all, how will we stick either of these two for the next 7 years? #Primetime #rtept — Michael (@Mike96586580) October 21, 2025

Well that’s an hour and a quarter of our lives we won’t get back… #Primetime — Stephen Barry (@Stephen_barry22) October 21, 2025