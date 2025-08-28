Everyone is saying the same thing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding as rumoured fallout continues

Fans of Taylor Swift have surmised there may be some shocking absences on either side of the aisle at the singer and NFL player’s upcoming nuptials.

It has been suggested that Taylor’s godchildren – James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2 – the children of actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may not make an appearance at their wedding.

The speculation comes amid the pop star’s recent rumoured fallout with Blake, following the It Ends with Us star’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Ordinarily, you would have assumed the children would play the roles of flower girls, page boys and ring bearers.

But a Reddit comment that has gone viral proclaimed: “[Blake] will not be invited to this wedding. To the godmother of her children’s wedding. Let that sink in.”

“People in the industry will look at that and remember that,” the poster added. “Her silence is all you need to see.”

An X user also commented: “I feel so sad about this. I honestly wish that their friendship was still okay, and that Taylor’s godchildren could celebrate too.”

Others have suggested the Gossip Girl star may have privately congratulated the couple on the announcement of their engagement, with a fan writing: “I’m sure she messaged her privately.”

Which received a response of: “And I hope Taylor gave her a courtesy thumbs up and left it at that.”

Their announcement came just hours after Blake’s 38th birthday celebrations, an action fans felt fuelled the fire and supported their suspicions.

They observed that other famous faces from Taylor’s friend group, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss to name a few, publicly liked and commented on her post, but not the wife of the Deadpool character.

The A Simple Favour leading lady instead re-posted birthday wishes to her to her Instagram Stories.

No public happy returns could be found made by Taylor to Blake, but she did unveil a seventh cover for The Life of a Showgirl, her upcoming album.

A user took to X to remark on the strange behaviour writing: “Dude, what is going on between Blake and Taylor? Also, why did Taylor choose to announce engagement around Blake Lively’s birthday?”

“That friendship is really over huh,” another commented, while a third vocalised their opinion on the matter with: “Blake Lively posting nothing about Taylor Swift’s engagement honestly makes me sad.”

The American singer-songwriter’s Tears Ricochet single featured on the soundtrack of the controversial 2024 film that saw Blake accuse co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment followed by Justin filing a $400 million countersuit, claiming Blake and her husband defamed him.

Text messages from his complaint are said to have shown Blake refer to the pop icon and Ryan as her “dragons”, supposedly to intimidate the director.

Baldoni also made claims Taylor was present at a meeting about the movie in the actor couple’s New York home.

A source close to Swift said she happened to call to the house when the meeting was in progress and was not involved in any discussions about it.

Since then, Swift has reportedly been distancing herself from the scenario with her relationship with Blake becoming collateral.

Travis Kelce has also notably unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Whether Taylor’s other godchild, Leo Thames Newman, will play a part in her big day has also been called into question.

Although she and the child’s mother, Jaime King, were once close they are not believed to be in regular contact with each other any more.

The Heart of Dixie actress’ then-husband Kyle Newman directed the music video for Taylor’s 2014 song Style.